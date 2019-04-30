Longest pedestrian suspension bridge in N. America to open in Gatlinburg

Gatlinburg will be home to yet another attraction.

The Gatlinburg Skylift Park announced the grand opening of the SkyBridge attraction, the longest pedestrian suspension bridge in North America.

At 1 p.m. on May 17, the SkyBridge will officially open to the public. The bridge measures 680 feet long, with glass floor panels at its highest point.

The bridge will also feature an observation area, snack shop and bar and gift shop.

"The Gatlinburg SkyLift is an instantly recognizable landmark in the downtown area, and we wanted to preserve its history and all treasured memories in our expansion," said Randy Watson, general manager, in a news release.

Since the November 2016 wildfires, visitors have been unable to get off the SkyLift atop the ride. With the grand opening, however, visitors will now have access to all three attractions for one price.

