Longtime bar in Lexington's Central Bank Center closing

For 31 years, a stop at Yesterday's Lounge has been part of a lot of people's Rupp Arena experience.

But next month, that experience will come to an end.

"We are tradition, we are definitely a tradition. And they are sad," Paige McCool said. "They all know that we are leaving. They’re not happy but is the end of an era."

Paige McCool's mother started the bar in 1989 and now her daughter works with her.

"We had three events this week and I was running the kitchen on Thursday and I broke down crying on the line because it's one of the last events," McCool said.

Renovations at the Central Bank Center will turn the lower level into hospitality suites and several other businesses have already closed up shop.

McCool has known about the change for some time.

Last November she opened Yesterday's Lounge in the Gardenside Shopping Center to prepare for the closing.

"It's a different venue over there because I'm more of a neighborhood bar over in the Gardenside area," McCool said.

Because that new location is already furnished, they don't have a place to put the stuff inside of Yesterday's. As a result, almost all of it is going to be up for sale.

"Absolute auction. Most everything that is in here will go," McCool said.

Except for a few personal items, including a picture of her mother, who a lot of people confused for the actress Shirley MacClaine.

McCool started working at the bar when she was 20, so seeing it close is like losing part of her family.

"Thank you to all the customers, it was a great ride. It really was," McCool said.

That auction will be held online only and starts on March 3. You can click here to go to the auction's page.