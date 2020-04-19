Lonnie Johnson gearing up for second NFL season in Houston

Lonnie Johnson was drafted by the Houston Texans in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft and started seven games as a rookie.

Houston Texans cornerback Lonnie Johnson (32) lines up against the Tennessee Titans during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

The former Kentucky cornerback finished with 41 tackles and scored a touchdown in the AFC Divisional Round playoffs in Kansas City.

After a solid rookie campaign, Johnson is gearing up for his second NFL season in Houston.

"You gotta make sure you put in the work," said Johnson. "If you don't put in that kind of work, you will not see it on the field. If you are lazy or if you come in thinking I am more talented than everybody else, then it won't happen because everybody in the league has talent."

"You wouldn't make it this far if you didn't have that much talent," said the Texans cornerback. "It's putting the technique with the talent and the mindset with the talent so you put that together, you got a complete player."