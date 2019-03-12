'Look at that smile': Savannah Spurlock's family shares video of the mom holding her son

More than two months have gone by and there's no sign of Savannah Spurlock. Her family continues finding new pictures of the Richmond mother of four.

Now, they're hearing her voice in home videos. Family members are sharing those memories on a Facebook page aimed at finding her.

"Look at that smile," Spurlock says to her son in the video.

"I love that one because I feel like it shows off her beautiful smile and her adoring love for her boys," Lisa Thoma, Savannah's aunt, said. "It's hard. It's hard to know we might not hear that voice again, you know?"

Thoma said she's praying to hear Spurlock's voice again.

"When it gets to be this long it's just scary. It's really scary and you want to make sure people don't forget about her."

That's why Thoma has been sharing photos and is now sharing home videos.

"She has a lot of really silly videos with Snapchat filters," Thoma said. "It's really neat to give people a snapshot of her personality."

Over the weekend, family found a way for people to leave anonymous tips and it's working.

"We've gotten about 55 responses on there. There's some that I'll forward on to the detectives."

Family encourages anyone with information to leave an anonymous tip on the website or contact the Richmond Police Department.