Looking back at Eddie Sutton's time at Kentucky

Eddies Sutton’s tenure was a roller coaster of a ride during the four seasons he was in Lexington. It started at the top, but unfortunately ended at the bottom.

On April 2nd, 1985 at his introductory press conference, Sutton said being the UK coach was the pinnacle of his coaching career.

You’ve heard John Calipari talk about the rabid nature of UK fans, early on, the sentiment was there for Sutton as well.

After his first season at UK, Sutton was named the Associated Press Coach of the Year leading Kentucky to a 32-4 record and sweeping the SEC regular season and tournament titles.

In December of 1986, Sutton stoked the rivalry between UK and UofL with his famous “Big Brother, Little Brother” quote.

After an 18-11 record in 1986-87, the Wildcats skyrocketed to the No.1 ranking in the country winning their first eleven games of the season. Kentucky would capture the SEC tournament title, but it was later vacated.

Sutton’s downfall at Kentucky began in the spring of 1988 when rumors began surfacing of improper recruiting with the now infamous Emery package which allegedly contained $1,000 to the father of UK recruit Chris Mills. Coupled with the academic scandal which surrounded Eric Manuel in 1989, Sutton felt he had little choice to but to announce his resignation in the news room at WKYT.

UK would finish 13-19 in Sutton’s final season at UK.