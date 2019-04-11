Looking for a trunkgrade? Buy a bean bag onesie

Image provided from the ThinkGeek online store
By  | 
Updated: Thu 12:36 PM, Apr 11, 2019

(WDBJ7) -- Need a trunkgrade? Well, the new bean bag onesie aims to solve that problem.

The ThinkGeek exclusive offers an all-in-one experience by allowing wearers to remain warm and sit comfortably. The outfit goes for a smooth $89.99.

"We've given the most comfortable clothing option a huge upgrade… or trunkgrade. Introducing the new ThinkGeek exclusive Bean Bag Onesie. Now you can sit wherever you want. It solves all of life's most uncomfortable dilemmas," the outfit description reads.

It might be easier to keep this one around the house.

Is this your next impulse buy?

Read the original version of this article at wdbj7.com.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus