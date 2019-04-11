Looking for a trunkgrade? Buy a bean bag onesie

Need a trunkgrade? Well, the new bean bag onesie aims to solve that problem.

The ThinkGeek exclusive offers an all-in-one experience by allowing wearers to remain warm and sit comfortably. The outfit goes for a smooth $89.99.

"We've given the most comfortable clothing option a huge upgrade… or trunkgrade. Introducing the new ThinkGeek exclusive Bean Bag Onesie. Now you can sit wherever you want. It solves all of life's most uncomfortable dilemmas," the outfit description reads.

It might be easier to keep this one around the house.

Is this your next impulse buy?