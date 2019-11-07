Looking for holiday gifts? Try Kentucky Proud products

Kentucky Proud is launching a holiday campaign next week.

The video will feature products made in Kentucky, like eggs, cheese, wine, popcorn, milk, meat, and produce. A recording of "My Old Kentucky Home" will play in the background.

“Kentucky Proud products make unique, thoughtful gifts from the Commonwealth we all love,” Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles said. “Buying Kentucky Proud also helps support Kentucky farm families and small businesses. This campaign will showcase the vast selection of fresh local products that you can choose for your loved ones this holiday season.”

The new ad will launch next week across the Commonwealth.

You can find a list of retailers that sell Kentucky Proud products here.