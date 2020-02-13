INTERACTIVE: Looking for love, Kentucky? Check out Elliott and Rowan counties. XOXO

For those looking to find a spouse on this Valentine’s Day, Elliott and Rowan counties might be the places to start.

While there are only around 7,500 people in Elliott County, odds are you’ll find more unattached men in the eastern Kentucky county where just 39.2 percent of men are married.

Looking for a wife? Rowan County is where just 37.8 percent of women are married, according to 2018 U.S. Census statistics.

McLean County is home to Kentucky’s highest percentage of married men while Spencer County takes the honor for most married women.

While U.S. Census statistics show 50.8 percent of men and 47.9 percent of women 15 years old and over in the state are married, the percentages are far great in the two counties.

In McLean County, 65 percent of men are married while in Spencer County 64.9 percent of women are putting them at the top of the hitched list.

The 2018 population estimates are for the 1,769,333 men and 1,859,769 women in the state who are 15 years old and over.

Woodford and Garrard are the central Kentucky counties ranking among the top 10 for the highest percentages of married men.

Fayette County, home to Lexington and the University of Kentucky, made both top 10 lists for fewest married men and women. Lee and Wolfe counties also made both lists for unattached men and women.