Looking for work? Keeneland says its hiring 2,000 seasonal workers

Keeneland says it is looking to hire 2,000 seasonal workers, and it is hosting a job fair to help fill the positions.

The horse track will open a hiring center Feb. 25 and host a job fair Mar. 9.

Some of the positions Keeneland will look to hire staff in the following fields.

Food and Beverage Service

Parking and Security

The Keeneland Shop

Admissions

Programs

Track Maintenance

Guest Services

The positions are for the track's Spring Meet from Apr. 4 - 26 along with Keeneland's Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby celebrations on May 3-4.

People who visit the hiring center or attend the job fair may receive an on-site interview. Workers average 40 paid hours each week and will receive paid training prior to the start of the Spring Meet.

The Mar. 9 job fair takes place at the Keeneland Entertainment Center from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.