Looking for work? Keeneland says its hiring 2,000 seasonal workers

Keeneland says its hiring 2,000 seasonal workers

Photo: Keeneland
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Keeneland says it is looking to hire 2,000 seasonal workers, and it is hosting a job fair to help fill the positions.

The horse track will open a hiring center Feb. 25 and host a job fair Mar. 9.

Some of the positions Keeneland will look to hire staff in the following fields.

  • Food and Beverage Service

  • Parking and Security

  • The Keeneland Shop

  • Admissions

  • Programs

  • Track Maintenance

  • Guest Services

    • The positions are for the track's Spring Meet from Apr. 4 - 26 along with Keeneland's Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby celebrations on May 3-4.

    People who visit the hiring center or attend the job fair may receive an on-site interview. Workers average 40 paid hours each week and will receive paid training prior to the start of the Spring Meet.

    The Mar. 9 job fair takes place at the Keeneland Entertainment Center from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

     
