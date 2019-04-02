Loretta Lynn meets 70s-era wax figure of herself at Madame Tussauds

Country music legend Loretta Lynn posed for a picture with a wax figure of herself during her birthday celebration concert.

Madame Tussauds Nashville surprised Lynn with the wax figure, which portrays her from the 1970s.

“Seeing my Madame Tussauds wax figure for the first time tonight has been the icing on the cake,” said Lynn, who turns 87 on April 14. “Standing beside my 1970s self at this star-studded birthday party is a trip down memory lane!”

Madame Tussauds Nashville outfitted with a blue dress worn on stage and featured on the musician's "I Remember Patsy" album.

Country music stars Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood and Johnny Cash are among the many that have wax figures at the Nashville tourist attraction.

Lynn, an eastern Kentucky native, would reference her childhood in "Coal Miner's Daughter," which was the name of her 1970 album and the title track.