Lost dog rescued after 11 days in Shenandoah National Park

A dog that was missing in Shenandoah National Park for 11 days was rescued after hikers happened upon him just off the Stony Man Trail.

Kelly McDuffie shared the story on Facebook and said the dog was found hiding in the brush near a spring.

McDuffie and her hiking partner found the dog - Max - by happenstance after venturing a few feet off the trail after hearing a spring and then seeing some wild blackberries.

They never expected to find a dog and even took a picture of the blackberries in which Max can be seen before they spotted him.

Flyers posted around the park said Max went missing July 4. He was found July 15.

McDuffie said Max was uncomfortable, growled at them and appeared to have an injured leg when he was found.

Park rangers were called and Max was taken to safety on a stretcher as a precaution, quickly warming up to the people attending to him.

A vet said Max lost 10 pounds during the time he was missing. His legs were weak, but other than some scratches, he was healthy and was reunited with his family.

McDuffie’s post about the rescue has been shared more than 1,000 times. She said there was a reward for finding Max but she turned it down because, “I didn’t think it was fair to make the family pay to get their pet back.”

