Louisiana group searching for Savannah Spurlock leaves Tuesday

A Louisiana search and rescue crew is leaving Kentucky Tuesday after spending two weeks searching for Savannah Spurlock.

The Cajun Coast Search & Rescue Team has scoured numerous areas in Garrard County in hopes of finding the 23-year-old mother of four from Richmond who has been missing since Jan. 4, but Monday marks the team's final day.

Monday's weather prevented a lot of the crews from searching for Spurlock, which adds to their frustration of not finding Spurlock before departing.

“We have been here now for two weeks, and we have covered a lot of ground. A lot of work, a lot of thought. Just can't come up with anything," Commander Toney Wade said.

Wade has devoted his life to helping find missing people ever since a personal tragedy in his own life motivated him to start the crew. He says they believe they have exhausted nearly every place Spurlock could be but have found nothing.

“There are so many theories. You just don't know," Wade said. "We have looked at hundreds of different scenarios. We can't pick out one that fits because so many could be related.”

Spurlock was last seen in downtown Lexington leaving The Other Bar with three men. Investigators have talked to all three and learned she went to a Garrard County home after being at the bar.

Police say if you have any information related to Spurlock’s phone or small purse she was carrying at the time of her disappearance, you should call the Richmond Police Department at (859) 624-4776.

Other search teams will remain in Kentucky to continue their efforts.