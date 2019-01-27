Louisiana search crew offers help to find Savannah Spurlock

Richmond Police say they are still tracking down leads in hopes of finding a missing mother of four.

Savannah Spurlock was last seen leaving "The Other Bar" in downtown Lexington on January 4. In the three weeks since, police say they've followed up leads and questioned the men she was last seen with.

To help find Savannah, Louisiana's Cajun Coast Search & Rescue Team has offered to help in the search. The team most recently worked to find Emily Wade, a missing woman in Ennis, TX. Wade is a native of Cynthiana.

Cajun Coast's Commander, Toney Wade, told WKYT they are waiting for final approval from Richmond Police before they join the search.

"I can only imagine what their family is going through with their mother not being there", said Wade. "The children missing their mother is one of the driving forces to kind of keep us going in these situations."

Wade expects to hear back from the Richmond Police Department sometime Monday.