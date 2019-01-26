Louisiana shooting suspect considered "armed and dangerous"

Police in Louisiana are looking for a man they say shot and killed five people in two shootings.

Authorities say they are looking for Dakota Theriot, 21. Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre says Theriot is their prime suspect in the deaths of Theriot's parents, Keith and Elizabeth.

Police say he is also suspected in the deaths of Billy, Tanner and Summer Ernest. Crystal DeYoung, the sister of Billy Ernest, told the Associated Press she believes Theriot had just started dating her niece, Summer Ernest.

DeYoung said her brother, niece, and nephew were good people who "trusted people too much."