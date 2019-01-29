Louisiana team arrives in Kentucky to help in Spurlock search

A search and rescue team from Louisiana has arrived in Kentucky to help with the search for Savannah Spurlock.

Spurlock went missing almost four weeks ago on Jan. 4. She was seen leaving The Other Bar in downtown Lexington early that morning.

Her case caught the attention of the family of Emily Wade. The Cynthiana woman recently moved to Texas and went missing Jan. 5. Wade’s family reached out to the Cajun Coast Search and Rescue Team asking them to help with Spurlock’s case.

“So [Savannah’s Uncle] and I talked and he asked for us to come in and give some assistance on it, so we decided yeah we'd take it and come on up,” said Commander of the team Toney Wade.

Members of the Cajun Coast Team arrived in Kentucky around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning. They bring with them a K-9 to help with the search for Savannah.

A total of about five people are expected to join the search from Louisiana. They will meet with emergency officials on Tuesday morning to find out where their search area will be and if they will be able to ask for help from the public.

“Right now I just want everyone to remain patient and follow our Facebook page and we will give updates. If we decide it's a search where we need volunteers, we will post a meeting spot on the page and volunteers can come out and meet us. We'll run through some things and go out into the field,” Wade said.

The team is staying at a Lexington hotel for a week but told WKYT they will stay longer or leave sooner depending on Savannah’s case.

