Louisiana teen takes senior photos at Chick-fil-A, internet goes wild

Who doesn’t love a good waffle fry, or a chicken nugget or maybe even a tasty milkshake?

Louisiana teen, Khloe Meaut, takes her senior photos at local Chick-fil-a. (Source: Lauren Smith)

Let’s be honest, it’s a guilty pleasure for most of us but one local teen is taking her love and admiration for a popular food chain to a whole new level.

Eighteen-year Khloe Meaut decided to take her senior photos at local Chick-fil-A. Now, she’s getting attention from across the country.

“I just did them for fun, I just posted them for fun and then there’s all these news outlets and everything,” said the DeRidder High senior.

Her mom’s response:

“Really! I thought she was kidding,” said Brandi Alford.

“So after the session, we were done with all the other pictures and I was like I want to go to Chick-fil-A and they were like, okay..we can go eat there,” said Meaut. “I was like, no, I want to take pictures there and they just looked at me like I was crazy.”

Brandi said although this was much different than when she took senior pictures in her day, she said it was great to see such an unconventional act bring joy to her daughter, especially after they year she’s had.

“It’s more exciting because this year has been such a different senior year for her, she’s had surgeries that didn’t heal properly, my grandmother passed away in October and my brother passed away in January,” said Alford. “To have a moment where we can just smile and not think about the hard times and reality, it’s just great.”

Aside from her current notoriety, Khloe says she plans to attend Northwestern State University in the fall as a pre-med major. She hopes to one day work with individuals on the autism spectrum.

But for now...

“I don’t mind being known as the Chick-fil-A girl.”

Khloe’s obsession may have landed her some sweet deals. Chick-fil-A reached out to her with a message saying that she could expect a “sweet surprise” soon. No word on what that surprise is as of yet.

The photo shoot was done by Lauren Smith owner of Life to Lens Photography out of Longville, Louisiana.

