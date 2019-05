The Purrfect Day Cat Cafe in Louisville is a finalist in a $5,000 contest.

The contest is hosted by world-renowned cat-whisperer Jackson Galaxy.

According to a Facebook post by the Kentucky Humane Society, the top three videos will win a grant for their shelter between $2,000 and $5,000.

To vote, click on this link and find the video titled "Jupiter, Ray, Rogue and Orion" and press the vote button!