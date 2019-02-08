Louisville Catholic archdiocese reports on priest abuses; 22 named

The Catholic Archdiocese of Louisville has released a report that documents priests who have been accused of sexual abuse dating to the 1930s.

The report, prepared by a former federal prosecutor, names 22 priests ordained between 1932 and 1985 who were described as being credibly accused of past abuse. All 22 are either deceased, were removed from ministry or are in prison. The archdiocese says there were 12 more priests who had been accused but there was incomplete information. Eleven of those priests have died.

Louisville Archbishop Joseph Kurtz says the report could expand if new victims come forward.

Many of the priests named in the report were part of a 2003 lawsuit against the archdiocese that ended with a $25 million settlement for 243 victims.