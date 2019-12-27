Louisville, Lexington mayors make bourbon bet over UK-U of L game

A wager is on between Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton, with both putting their pride on the line for the upcoming game pitting the Wildcats against the Cardinals Saturday.

Mayor Gorton may have stirred the pot earlier in the day on Friday when she declared Saturday ‘Beat Louisville Day.’ In her declaration, Mayor Gorton pointed out the Wildcats' overwhelming win margin against the Cardinals under Coach John Calipari. Another section of the declaration states, simply enough, ‘blue is better than red.”

For his part, Mayor Greg Fischer has proclaimed Saturday a ‘Wear Red Day’ to support the Cardinals. In a tweet, he also wagered a bottle of Old Forester bourbon that U of L would win.

Now, Mayor Gorton has responded, putting a bottle of James E. Pepper Distillery 1776 bourbon on the line.

The game tips off Saturday at 3:45 p.m. and will air on WKYT.

