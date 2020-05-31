Louisville Mayor announces 40 arrests from Saturday night protests

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said Sunday morning the third night of protests in the city were "significantly more peaceful" than Thursday and Friday.

Fischer said he was thankful for Governor Beshear’s assistance in bringing in the Kentucky National Guard.

The mayor announced that so far 40 arrests had been made due to last night’s protest, and that more details would be released as they become available.

The Louisville Metro Police Chief of Public Services Amy Hess said that police were looking into whether these protesters arrested live in Louisville.

Mayor Fischer said three officers were shot at during the protests, but none of the officers were injured.

He announced the curfew Sunday night would be the same as Saturday, starting at 9:00 p.m. and going until 6:00 a.m.