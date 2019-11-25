Louisville Metro Police department sues newspaper over records request

A Kentucky police department is suing a newspaper in an attempt to avoid releasing investigative records into its defunct youth program, where two officers were convicted of sexually abusing minors.

The Courier Journal reports it’s being sued by Louisville Metro police, despite a state attorney general’s ruling that the department violated state law by denying the newspaper’s records request.

The lawsuit says the department didn’t violate Kentucky’s open records law because it had turned the records over to the FBI and didn’t possess them anymore. But the attorney general’s office found during the denial’s appeal that the department still had access to those records. The city also has said about 9,000 related documents were found hidden on a police computer.