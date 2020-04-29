Louisville Slugger manufacturer makes reusable face masks

Louisville Slugger manufacturer Hillerich & Bradsby has shifted from making baseball bats to making face masks.

The non-medical grade masks are being sold under the brand name "Maskonic".

According to the company, the masks are anti-bacterial, water repellent and good for up to ten washes. The product evolved from the company's production of Bionic Gloves.

“If we can help fill a void by providing our masks, then we’re thrilled to do that," Rick Redman of the Hillerich & Bradsby Co. said "And at the same time, while we’re helping to protect the health of the citizenry, this is also bringing some financial health to our company at a time that it’s very much needed.”

The masks can be bought online here. They come in four packs priced at $16.99 per pack. Some of the profits go to Feeding America food banks.