Louisville Zoo asking public to name new bongo calf

The Louisville Zoo is hosting a naming contest for its new male bongo calf.

The calf was born May 19 to mother Isabelle.

People can submit suggestions for what they think the calf should be named by clicking here. Submissions are being accepted until June 9.

Three names will be picked from the submissions and placed on kiosks in the Zoo. There, visitors can vote by placing change in the kiosks for the name they want most.

The money placed in those kiosks will support the zoo's efforts to provide care for animals, as well as important conservation and educational programs.

