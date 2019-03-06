Louisville Zoo closed Wednesday after sinkhole discovered

The Louisville Zoo won't open Wednesday after a sinkhole was found on the property.

Photo: WAVE3

The zoo tells WKYT the source of the sinkhole was located at an undeveloped portion of the property.

Gray affiliate WAVE in Louisville reports no buildings were damaged, and the sinkhole was found off a service road near the Oasis Tent.

Zoo officials didn't evacuate any animals, and all animals are accounted for.

Engineers are at the zoo inspecting the sinkhole.

The zoo plans to release additional details on the sinkhole later today.

This isn't the only Louisville attraction closed Wednesday. Louisville Mega Cavern announced it would close Wednesday for precautionary reasons because of the Tuesday afternoon earthquake in Tennessee.