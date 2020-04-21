Louisville Zoo live streaming for guests

The Louisville Zoo is offering online livestreams so guests can keep up with animals and staff during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The streams are posted to the zoo's Facebook page. Programs include an Ask the Zoo Director question and answer segment, an educational Teaching Tuesday segment, and a weekly check-in with elephant calf Fitz at the zoo's elephant exhibit.

Ask the Director kicked off Monday. Director John Walczak and Assistant Mammal Curator Jill Katka answered questions about the zoo's orangutans. The two discussed how the animals are handling less interactions with human visitors while closed.

"While the zoo is closed, there are no visitors here to keep them engaged and interact with them, and a lot of the animals spend a lot of their time interacting with exhibitors and watching them and it keeps them really active," Katka said. "So, we have some things we need to do in order to change what we do daily to fill that void with them."

The zoo's entire streaming schedule, and all their videos can be found on their Facebook page.

