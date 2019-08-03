Louisville Zoo welcomes new elephant calf

After a 22-month gestation, the Louisville Zoo’s 33-year-old African elephant, Mikki, gave birth to a calf just before 11:30 p.m. Friday.

The newborn boy stands a little over three feet tall and spans about six and a half feet from the tip of his trunk to the end of his tail.

Mikki, the new calf, and Mikki’s herd mate, Punch, will be off exhibit to allow the family time to bond.

Veterinarian specialists say the delivery went smoothly, and both calf and mother are healthy.

This is only the second elephant born at the Louisville Zoo in the zoo’s 50-year history.

