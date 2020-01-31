Louisville airport has record number of passengers

Officials say the number of travelers taking flights at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport last year set a record.

The airport announced in a statement on Thursday that 2019 was its busiest year yet with 4.2 million passengers.

That's nearly 300,000 more than it had in 2000, when there were 3.9 million passengers.

Dan Mann is the executive director of the Louisville Regional Airport Authority. He says exceeding 4 million passengers is a new milestone and that he expects numbers for 2020 to be even higher.

Last year, the six airlines serving Louisville increased capacity on 20 different routes including the addition of nonstop flights to multiple locations.