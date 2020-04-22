Louisville man arrested, accused of threatening Kentucky governor

Kentucky State Police say they have arrested a man after he posted statements on Facebook that appeared to threaten Governor Andy Beshear.

According to an arrest citation, police were made aware of a threatening statement on April 16 from an account bearing the name “Greg Troutman.”

Troopers say the post stated “Maybe some should ask Beshear in a press conference about his thoughts on William Goebel. For those of you who don’t know the history… it’s a good read…”

William Goebel was the 34th governor of Kentucky, who served for only four days in 1900 after having suffered a deadly wound in an assassination prior to being sworn in.

Troopers were able to trace the account to 53-year-old James Troutman, who reportedly admitted to making the statement.

On April 20, troopers were again made aware of another statement from the same account that was made during an exchange on social media. A citation states that Troutman posted, “There’s a rally tomorrow in Frankfort and Lansing.” An unknown user replied, “Will the gov be there shooting plates???”

Troutman’s reply on social media was, “With any luck the gov will be the one at whom the shooting will be directed.”

A citation reads that the social posts are considered threats “to commit a crime likely to result in death or serious physical injury to the Kentucky Governor.

