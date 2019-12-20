Louisville church’s gifts stolen; community steps up to help replace them

Instead of helping others, a Louisville church had to ask for help this holiday season.

Sister station WAVE 3 News reports that on Wednesday night, thieves broke into the Highland Community Ministries' headquarters.

The thieves reportedly stole dozens of gifts, along with $4,000 in gift cards.

Church leaders say despite the setback, they still wanted to give back to those depending on them.

"The good news is people have responded quickly,” says Troy Burden, with the church. “We've gotten lots of gift cards in, we're able to substitute some of the gifts people asked for from extra things that we've received."

The remaining missing gifts are expected to be delivered Friday, but the church says they need help to replenish their funds after purchasing replacement gifts. To donate, click here.

Burden says a police report has been filed after the incident, but so far, there are no suspects in the case.

