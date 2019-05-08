Louisville corrections officers indicted in inmate beating

Two former Louisville Metro Department of Corrections officers have been indicted for their roles in an inmate’s beating that was caught on security camera.

Both David Schwartz and Donna Gentry were indicted Wednesday, according to WAVE3.

Back in April 2018 security cameras caught Schwartz approaching 19-year-old inmate Terry Whitehead and then punching the inmate in the head. Whitehead was sitting on a bench with his hands behind his back in handcuffs.

When the video surfaced, Schwartz was immediately fired, along with another corrections officer, Devan Edwards, who was wearing the body camera in the room.

Wednesday, a grand jury found Schwartz assaulted Whitehead and deprived him of his rights. It also found Schwartz lied about the assault and tried to cover up his actions.

In April 2019 WAVE3 reported that jail officials said Donna Gentry, another corrections officer, was involved in the incident. Jail officials said Gentry let Schwartz and Edwards into Whitehead’s cell against policy.

Schwartz is being charged with deprivation of rights under color of law and two counts of false reporting. Gentry is indicted on one charge of obstruction of justice.

If convicted of all charges, Schwartz could spend up to 50 years in jail and face a fine of up to $750,000. Gentry could spend up to 20 years in prison and be fined up to $250,000 if convicted.

