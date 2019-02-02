Louisville group counts fewer homeless sleeping outdoors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - An annual count from the Coalition for the Homeless in Louisville, Kentucky, showed a drop from last year in the number of homeless sleeping outside in January.

Teams from the coalition went out between 4 and 6 a.m. Thursday to complete the annual homeless street count. They found that 118 were counted as sleeping outside, compared to 153 last January.

A new Wayside Christian Mission shelter that eases the rules for admission also housed 161 people overnight, the group said.

The Coalition for the Homeless says in a release that the count provides important data that can be used to leverage millions in federal funding for homeless services in Louisville.

The group is planning to release a full report reflecting the total sheltered and unsheltered count later this year.

 
