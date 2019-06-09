Louisville group renovates home to be residence for homeless veteran

(Photo: WAVE)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT/WAVE) – Dozens of volunteers came together Saturday to continue renovation of a home for a Louisville veteran.

According to sister station WAVE, the project is part of Operation Victory, and is the third home they’ve rehabbed in three years.

A homeless veteran will move into the Parthenia Avenue home when the project is complete, though the veteran has not been chosen yet.

The public is invited to nominate a vet in need, who will be able to choose whether to rent or own the home.

The recipient will be chosen in the next few weeks.

 
