Louisville high schooler charged in beating of autistic teen

An Iroquois High School student was arrested Friday after he reportedly attacked a teenage boy with autism on Thursday.

According to WAVE3 News, 18-year-old Damon Simmons faces charges of assault and criminal mischief.

An arrest warrant for Simmons states that he, along with three juveniles attacked the victim in a school bathroom, breaking the victim's jaw. The report adds that the victim was found by another student lying in a pool of blood.

The victim reportedly had to have surgery to repair his damaged jaw.

Simmons is now being held at Louisville Metro Detention Center.

