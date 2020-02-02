Louisville man accused of human trafficking re-arrested for witness tampering

A Cyber Crimes Unit investigation has ended in the arrest of a man on a charge of tampering with a witness.

According to sister station WAVE, 53-year-old Nigel Nicholas was arrested in February of 2018 on human trafficking charges, as well as a count of promoting two or more prostitutes.

Investigators say Nicholas was selling illegal sex with teens over the internet.

After being released on bond for those charges, investigators say Nicholas brought in a person from outside the state to pressure a trafficking victim into changing their statement. According to officials, Nicholas offered money and property in exchange for changing their statement.

Nicholas was arrested again at his home in Louisville on Friday. An additional $20,000 has been added to his original $10,000 bond.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are expected.

