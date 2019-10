A man accused of killing his father and assaulting his sister was arraigned in Louisville on Friday.

WAVE3 News reports that 23-year-old Gerald Beavers III pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and assault.

Louisville Metro Police arrested Beavers on Thursday after he reportedly hit his sister with a frying pan, and then shot and killed his father with a crossbow.

He is being held on a $500,000 cash bond, and is due back in court Oct. 28.