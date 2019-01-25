Louisville man accused of rape, sodomy of a disabled victim

A man accused in the rape and sodomy of a disabled woman was arraigned in court on Friday, and ordered to be held on a $50,000 dollar bond.

According to WAVE, 26-year-old Chezzare English was in a home on Portland Avenue with the victim and the victim’s boyfriend on Thursday. When the boyfriend left, English reportedly grabbed a knife, threatened to kill the disabled victim, and assaulted her.

English was arrested later that day. At his arraignment today, a judge denied a request from English’s attorney that he be released on home incarceration.

He is due back in court Feb. 4.

