Louisville man accused of rape, sodomy of a disabled victim

Chezzare English (Photo: Louisville Metro Detention Center)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT/WAVE) – A man accused in the rape and sodomy of a disabled woman was arraigned in court on Friday, and ordered to be held on a $50,000 dollar bond.

According to WAVE, 26-year-old Chezzare English was in a home on Portland Avenue with the victim and the victim’s boyfriend on Thursday.  When the boyfriend left, English reportedly grabbed a knife, threatened to kill the disabled victim, and assaulted her.

English was arrested later that day. At his arraignment today, a judge denied a request from English’s attorney that he be released on home incarceration.

He is due back in court Feb. 4.

 
