Louisville man arrested, accused of seeking sex with minor online

A nearly month-long investigation by the Cyber Crimes Unit led to the arrest of a Louisville man on Thursday.

33-year-old Nicholas James Lynch is accused of seeking sex with a minor online. Investigators say Lynch discussed having sex with an undercover detective posing as a minor online.

Lynch reportedly sent the persona sexual images of himself, and requested the minor persona return the same. He also allegedly discussed meeting the minor for sex, and livestreamed video of himself engaged in sexual conduct.

Investigators say they were able to determine that some of Lynch’s communications occurred at his place of employment. When they located him there, he reportedly admitted to the communication.

Lynch was taken to the Louisville Metro Corrections facility, charged with prohibited use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor for a sex offense.

