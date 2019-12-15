Louisville man charged in deadly shooting in Klondike neighborhood

A Louisville man faces a murder charge in the shooting death of a 20-year-old in the Klondike neighborhood of the city.

According to sister station WAVE 3 News, 22-year-old Lucius Adams has been charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

An arrest report states Adams had gone to his ex-girlfriend’s home on Mid Dale Lane. While there he reportedly shot Kerr, who was also living at the home at the time. Investigators say Kerr was shot in the chest. Adams reportedly ran from the scene after picking up the shell casing and taking it with him.

Kerr was taken to University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Adams is in the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.

