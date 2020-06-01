Louisville mayor fires police chief

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer on Monday announced that LMPD Chief Steve Conrad has been fired.

Sunday marked the fourth straight night of citywide protests -- some of the violent through the weekend. Early Monday morning, LMPD and National Guard officers were called to the area of 26th and Broadway to disperse a large crowd that had gathered near Yaya’s BBQ Shack. LMPD said shots were fired at them, and they returned fire, leaving the popular restaurant owner, David McAtee, dead at age 53.

An emotional Fischer announced Monday that there was no officer body camera video of the shooting.

“That lack of institutional failure will not be tolerated,” Fischer said as he announced Conrad’s termination, effective immediately.

This story will be updated.