Louisville mayor increasing body cams after police shooting

The police shooting death of Breonna Taylor has made national headlines and prompted a large public outcry for several reasons.

In particular, many following the case are asking why LMPD narcotics officers weren’t wearing body cameras the night they served a warrant at Taylor’s home, leading to a gun battle with her boyfriend that left the 26-year-old former EMT dead.

Others are questioning the practice of no-knock warrants, a term seldom heard prior to last week’s claim by the department that such a warrant means officers are not required to announce themselves before entering a home. LMPD officials said the officers had a no-knock warrant on the night Taylor was killed, but also said the officers announced themselves anyway. Attorneys for Taylor’s family dispute that claim.

On Monday, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced changes to both of these policies.

WAVE 3 News reported last week that plainclothes narcotics officers weren’t issued body cameras due to the nature of their work. Fischer said Monday that all sworn officers now will be given body cameras.

The mayor also said the no-knock warrant, which previously only required a judge to sign off on, now will require LMPD Chief Steve Conrad, or a proxy, to sign off on the no-knock warrant before it goes to a judge.