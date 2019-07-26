Louisville officer shot, police searching for suspects

Police in Louisville are searching for suspects after an officer was injured a shooting just before 1:30 a.m. Friday near West Broadway and 36th Street.

LMPD Chief Steve Conrad told WAVE the Second Division officer was on routine patrol when he stopped two men who were walking. Chief Conrad said the suspects ran and as the officer chased them he was grazed by a bullet.

The officer was conscious and alert as he was rushed to University Hospital.

As of 3:45 a.m., police continue to search for the two suspects.

