Louisville police cruiser involved in wreck during pursuit

A police pursuit Thursday morning led to a crash involving a Louisville Metro Police Department cruiser and several other vehicles.

Sister-station WAVE reports police were called out to Nelson Miller Parkway and English Station Road around 9:30 a.m. on a report of a person that had been robbed.

When they arrived, investigators saw a vehicle that matched the description of the suspect's vehicle and initiated a pursuit.

The chase headed east on U.S. 60 at a high rate of speed when authorities say the wanted vehicle caused a crash involving several other vehicles at the intersection of Beckley Station Road.

An LMPD cruiser that had recently joined the chase was involved with the crash, as was a Middletown Police Department vehicle.

The suspect continued driving east on U.S. 60 into Shelby County. Kentucky State Police say one man was taken into custody there.

Louisville Metro Police says their officer along with two other people were taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The Middletown Police Department officer was not injured.

