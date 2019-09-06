Louisville police looking for kidnapping, robbery suspect

Police in Louisville are asking for help from the public in identifying a man they say was involved in a kidnapping and robbery incident.

The Louisville Metro Police Department released a surveillance photo of the suspect in the case.

According to police, the man kidnapped a victim by gunpoint. After taking his ATM card, the suspect reportedly forced the victim to give up his PIN number and withdrew money from the victim’s account.

Officers are asking anyone who recognizes the man in the photograph to call the police. Tips can be left anonymously at (502) 574-LMPD (5619).

