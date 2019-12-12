Louisville reports first flu death of season

Health officials with the Department of Public Health and Wellness say an unvaccinated elderly individual with underlying medical conditions is the first victim of the flu in Louisville this year.

The person, who has not been identified, died December 7.

The city has seen an uptick in flu cases over the past two weeks, with 202 confirmed cases in the week ending Dec. 7, compared to 121 cases the week ending Nov. 30 and 90 new cases the week ending Nov. 23.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate that influenza has resulted in between 12,000 and 61,000 deaths each year in the United States since 2010.

Doctors urge anyone without a flu vaccine to get one, but are particularly focused on vaccinations for the following: