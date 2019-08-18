Louisville taxi driver accused of sexually abusing disabled woman during ride

Police in Louisville have arrested a man, accused of sexually abusing a woman with a ‘profound intellectual disability’ while she was riding in his taxi.

Sister station WAVE3 reports that 35-year-old Ismael Omer picked up the victim in his Yellow Cab outside the Down Syndrome of Louisville.

On the way home, an arrest citation states Omer pulled his cab over at an unknown location, got in the back seat, and sexually assaulted the victim. He then returned to the driver’s seat and drove the victim home.

WAVE3 reports witnesses at the home saw the victim was shaken and upset, and they called the police.

Omer was arrested and taken to Louisville Metro Corrections. He’s scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

