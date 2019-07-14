Police: Louisville woman arrested after beating dog, slamming it on concrete

A woman has been charged after reportedly beating a dog on a Louisville street.

According to television station WAVE, witnesses say they saw 30-year-old Tonisha Pearson pick up the small dog in the middle of 26th street and hit it with a closed fist.

Witnesses further tell police Pearson then picked the dog up by the throat and slammed it into the concrete.

When officers got to the scene, Pearson reportedly threatened to kill the owners of the dog.

Pearson is charged with torturing a dog and terroristic threatening.

She is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections.

