Louisville woman shares story of recovery to help others

A Louisville woman is sharing her story of overcoming depression, to hepl people who may be going through similar feelings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mattie Ward has been sober since March 14, 2017.

"I turn to get help instead of using drugs and alcohol now," Ward said.

She said she struggled with depression her entire life and was in and out of jail. At her lowest, she said she wanted to die.

"I was slowly committing suicide every day when I was drinking a half gallon of vodka," Ward said. "I would overdose a lot."

Ward said she still struggles with suicidal thoughts, and fears others are thinking similar thoughts during the pandemic. Factors such as homelessness, unemployment, loved ones passing or isolation can trigger these things.

"It's not the end of the world, it feels like it," Ward said. "There are people out there that really care and love you."

Experts fear the pandemic will cause suicides to increase.

"Deaths of suicide, substance abuse and risky behavior might increase by 75,000 over the next few years," Julie Cerel, director of the Suicide Exposure Lab at the UK College of Social Work. "A lot of the struggle is because of economic concern."

According to Cerel, calls to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and crisis text line are up since March.

"We know that when unemployment goes up, suicide rates also go up," Cerel said. "You pair that with a virus. We have kids that are home people who might be in abusive relationships stuck together."

Ward said getting help is critical. She said she reminds herself she's a mother and a member of a support group at Seven Counties when she's feeling low.

"Please think about somebody else before you think about yourself and don't do it," Ward said. "Don't take that way out man. The people you leave behind will grieve and they don't understand."

The University of Kentucky College of Social Work Exposure lab is studying how suicide exposure influences others and what kind of training people need to help people having those thoughts.

If you believe you need help, click here or call the suicide hotline at 1-800-273-8255

