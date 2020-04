Louisville forward Jordan Nwora has announced on social media that he will enter the NBA draft.

Nwora was selected to The Associated Press All-America third team as a junior and his decision to turn pro was expected after limited participation in last year’s NBA combine because of a knee injury.

He returned to the Cardinals and averaged 18 points and 7.7 rebounds per game while shooting 44% from the field. The 6-foot-7 Nwora was named to the AP’s all-ACC first team.