'Loved it’: Woman reunited with 1975 Volkswagen she drove in high school

A New Jersey woman has been reunited with her very first car.

Amanda Dorset was reunited with her beloved vehicle. She’s now working to restore it. (Source: WPIX/CNN VAN)

It’s a vintage Volkswagen she bought when she was a teen.

She hadn’t seen the car since, until one day it popped up on Facebook.

"It was my first car and I loved it,” said Amanda Dorset. “Love, love, loved it.”

Dorset grew up in Virginia, and drove the 1975 purple Volkswagen Beetle in high school in the 90's.

"I've always really thought about the Volkswagen always because I mean I was 16,” she said. “Remember when you were 16? You know you have memories and those were fun memories."

She's owned 11 Volkswagens since.

Dorset also owns a matching bag or two, shoes, decor and even her dog is named for a vintage Jetta known as the Bora.

Her first love even led her to her true love.

Her wedding cake was a purple Volkswagen Beetle.

"That’s it,” Dorset said. “That's our common denominator."

Then she went home for the holidays when she heard from an old friend.

“(My friend texts me a picture and said ‘I think this might be your car?’” Dorset said. “And as soon as you looked at it and I saw the color and I saw the wheels, I knew exactly, I knew it was my car.”

The car was listed on Facebook.

Her name decal was still on the back windshield.

She begged the owner to sell it back.

Some $400 and almost two decades later, it's now in her family's driveway.

And after all this time, she may have been the last person behind the wheel.

"The car has not been registered since we had it,” she said. “The car is still titled in my mom's name."

"It's in rough shape. Luckily not too much rust on the outside but the inside, I fell through the floor trying to clean it out. It had big spider webs in it. Oh my gosh, it was just a mess. It's a mess! It is still a mess."

Dorset spent Mother’s Day cleaning out her old Volkswagen. And right now, they are working on a plan to bring it home to New Jersey.

