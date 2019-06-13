Lt. Gov. Hampton aide says she was investigating boss's firing

An aide to Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton who was dismissed by Gov. Matt Bevin's administration says she was investigating the firing of her own supervisor earlier this year.

Adrienne Southworth told the Courier Journal on Thursday she "needed answers to what was going on" after her boss, the lieutenant governor's chief of staff, Steve Knipper, was let go in January. Southworth was then dismissed last month, and Hampton complained publicly, saying "dark forces" were at work in the administration.

Southworth says she wanted to know who Bevin had designated as the person who could fire the lieutenant governor's staff.

She requested the related records and turned to Attorney General Andy Beshear's office when she says the administration delayed turning over the records.

Bevin's office didn't immediately respond to a request from the newspaper for comment.

